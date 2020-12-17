Wow, Thanks to Dan, amazing service and knowledge, time and time again. The fact that when I call in they remember be and are able to help that way sets them apart by miles. Incredible serve, selection and staff. Ordered from them within the first week of them being open and Dan set the bar to high for competitors to be able to get close to. Been going back every week since, I loved that little bit of time the Government let me into see how beautiful the shop as well, can not wait to go in again. AAA+++++++ experience every visit. Do yourself a favor and Experience the best at Sessions