HIGHLY RECOMMENDED, I Love This Place, My New Go To. Staff are so friendly and willing to help. They helped me fix issues that another dispensary was trying to sell me a new $100 vaporizer for but they gave some advice on how to go about using it and its been amazing, Service and selection are incredible. Highly Recommend this place over other one. Thanks to Tariq and Kayla for the incredible suggestions and help in my 15+ visits this far. See you soon Sessions,