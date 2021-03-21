Owner is an honest and knowledgeable person. obvious that staff has legitimate knowledge of their product. awesome bang for your buck. lots of high THC strains for reasonable price per gram. I know this store will be my only stop for high quality product sold by knowledgeable staff who take the time to explain the product so you get a great experience. and side note EVERYONE should go there and buy a local craft weed from Grump Weed. it's a hybrid strain known as ice cream cake. it's the absolute highest end weed I've ever seen. and SmokeyTrails is the highest end cannabis buying experience in Winnipeg.