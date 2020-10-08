We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
SPDR Cannabis started off as the e-cigarette retail store ‘Spyder Vapes’ in 2015 and moved towards cannabis accessories in anticipation of the legalization of cannabis across Canada. Our first stores in Niagara Falls, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta will serve as our two flagship legal dispensaries. We are anticipating having multiple stores across Canada as time goes on.