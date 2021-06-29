Since the legalization of cannabis, SPDR Cannabis has been working towards a cannabis retail store that makes everyone feel welcome. Our stores have been designed to be accessible to everyone, while offering a great selection of products. We pride ourselves for having knowledgeable staff available to educate and guide each customer to meet their needs. SPDR Cannabis is one of few approved licensed cannabis retailers. This means that our products are verified for quality and can be traced back to a licensed producer. We prioritize providing a safe experience for all of our customers above all else, and always have. We are committed to bringing you the very highest quality products. We have meticulously sourced carefully grown, beautiful flower that our customers can trust. We have curated accessories and tools that seamlessly blend function and aesthetic, providing products you will feel good about using. Come visit us at 776 Liverpool rd Unit 4 in Pickering Ontario.