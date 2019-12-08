293 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 87
Show All 57
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$800
Deals
Banff Locals Day - Every Sunday!
Valid 11/22/2019 – 12/30/2019
We love local! Every Sunday, enjoy 15% off cannabis and accessories with proof of residence or employment in Banff.
Not valid with any other offers. Not transferable. House rules apply. Not intended to promote consumption. Enjoy responsibly. Must be 18+
Banff Locals Day - Every Sunday!
Valid 11/22/2019 – 12/30/2019
We love local! Every Sunday, enjoy 15% off cannabis and accessories with proof of residence or employment in Banff.
Not valid with any other offers. Not transferable. House rules apply. Not intended to promote consumption. Enjoy responsibly. Must be 18+
All Products
DNA Genetics Chocolate Fondue - 1g
from DNA Genetics
17%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chocolate Fondue
Strain
$15.75each
In-store only
LBS Moonbeam - 3.5g
from LBS
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Moonbeam
Strain
$48.95each
In-store only
LBS Palm Tree CBD - 3.5g
from LBS
4%
THC
4%
CBD
Palm Tree CBD
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
LBS Sunset - 3.5g
from LBS
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset
Strain
$46.95each
In-store only
Alta Vie Campfire - 1g
from Alta Vie
3%
THC
5%
CBD
Campfire
Strain
$13.95each
In-store only
Alta Vie Campfire - 3.5g
from Alta Vie
3%
THC
5%
CBD
Campfire
Strain
$39each
In-store only
Solei Balance - 1g
from Solei
4%
THC
4%
CBD
Balance
Strain
$10.95each
In-store only
Aurora Banana Split - 1g
from Aurora
8%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$13.5each
In-store only
Aurora Banana Split - 3.5g
from Aurora
8%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$41.95each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 Purple Chitral - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Pakistani Chitral Kush
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
Edison La Strada Acadia - 3.5g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Acadia
Strain
$34.95each
In-store only
Edison City Lights Critical Kush - 3.5g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$35.95each
In-store only
Edison Lola Montes - 1g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Lola Montes
Strain
$10.95each
In-store only
Edison Rio Bravo - 3.5g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Wabanaki
Strain
$38.95each
In-store only
DNA Genetics Kosher Kush - 3.5g
from DNA Genetics
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$48.75each
In-store only
DNA Genetics Lemon Skunk - 7g
from DNA Genetics
12%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$93.75each
In-store only
Sundial Growers Calm Zen Berry - 3.5g
from Sundial Cannabis
12%
THC
0%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$36.95each
In-store only
DNA Genetics Chocolate Fondue - 3.5g
from DNA Genetics
17%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chocolate Fondue
Strain
$48.75each
In-store only
Tweed Highlands - 3.5g
from Tweed
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghan Kush
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 Pink Kush - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Kush
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 Delahaze - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
DelaHaze
Strain
$41.95each
In-store only
7ACRES White Widow - 3.5g
from 7ACRES
13%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$44.95each
In-store only
Tweed Boaty McBoatface - 3.5g
from Tweed
1%
THC
3%
CBD
MediHaze
Strain
$39each
In-store only
Tweed Penelope - 3.5g
from Tweed
5%
THC
3%
CBD
Skunk Haze
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
Tweed Herringbone - 3.5g
from Tweed
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Kens Kush
Strain
$36.95each
In-store only
Broken Coast Galiano - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Galiano
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Tantalus Labs BC Sungrown Blue Dream - 3.5g
from Tantalus Labs
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$48.75each
In-store only
Broken Coast Keats - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
White Walker Kush
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Alta Vie Harmonic - 3.5g
from Alta Vie
8%
THC
7%
CBD
Harmonic
Strain
$41.95each
In-store only
Tweed Houndstooth - 1g
from Tweed
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$12.95each
In-store only
Tweed Houndstooth - 3.5g
from Tweed
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$39each
In-store only
Haven St. No. 402 Blueberry Kush - 3.5g
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Shiskaberry
Strain
$39each
In-store only
High Tide Dark Star - 3.5g
from HIGH TIDE
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Star
Strain
$53.95each
In-store only
Whistler Cannabis Chocolope - 3.5g
from Whistler Cannabis Co.
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$65.95each
In-store only
Aurora LA Confidential -3.5g
from Aurora
12%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
Aurora Blue Dream - 7g
from Aurora
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$79.95each
In-store only
Tweed Balmoral - 1g
from Tweed
15%
THC
0%
CBD
UK Cheese
Strain
$12.99each
In-store only
Tweed Argyle - 1g
from Tweed
2%
THC
2%
CBD
Nordle
Strain
$12.95each
In-store only
Tweed Argyle - 3.5g
from Tweed
2%
THC
2%
CBD
Nordle
Strain
$36each
In-store only
Edison Reserve La Strada - 7g
from Edison
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Acadia
Strain
$99each
In-store only
12345 ... 8