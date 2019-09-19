CDodge
Very clean and orderly store, lots of free space and always lots of help and knowledge to be had.
Thank you so much! We look forward to welcoming you back to the store soon.
Second time visiting Spirit Leaf. I’ve lived in town for over 20 years and was impressed with the Sensi Star and customer service at this store. I can still get twice as much product on the black market for the price paid but decided to return again given the quality of the product purchased. Second time round I decided to weigh the supposed 3.5 I bought of Sensi Star. I assure you my scale is bang on. Weighed in at about 3.39. Called the store to voice my concern given the price paid and was simply told there was nothing they can do. I was told that it would have been weighed at 3.5 originally and probably lost weight in transit. Fair enough, but that’s not my problem. If I’m paying $51 for 3.5 I want 3.5, so maybe the government should be overweighing slightly so customers get the amount they paid for. Anyways, back to the black market for me. This left a bad taste in my mouth. Spirit Leaf isn’t to blame but I expect them to solve the issue being slightly shorted. Far to expensive to have anything less than paid for.
Hi there, Thank you for sharing your concerns about your recent experience and we appreciate the opportunity to address this matter with you directly. Regarding your cannabis purchase - all the products come from the government-regulated producers and are not produced or packaged by Spiritleaf. The government does allow for a variance in weight to compensate for any moisture loss. We agree it would be better for consumers if the product weighed more than less. As I think you are already aware, this is not in our control, but we would be happy to put you in touch with our support centre, who could connect you to the producer directly. Please email the support centre: high@spiritleaf.ca Regarding your experience over the phone - we should have offered you a free Boveda Humidity Pack in an attempt to improve the product slightly - and please accept our apologies on behalf of the management team that this wasn't offered to you. Unfortunately we are not allowed to offer any returns or refunds on cannabis products, and we are committed to respecting the laws and government framework. We would value the opportunity to welcome you back as a legal cannabis consumer at our location, and I'd be happy to discuss with you further if you would like to reach me directly. Thanks again for taking the time to provide this feedback. -Kate kate.mitchell@spiritleaf.ca
Fantastic store! Staff are very welcoming. Lots of selection and reasonable prices.
Thanks for the fantastic review! We show our spirit through what we stand for, whom we serve and the products we deliver. We appreciate the support.
Such a friendly store with knowledgeable and very approachable staff! Love the selection of products, sizes and the prices!!
Thank you for sharing this review BettyLynne! Our stores offer an impressive selection of products, knowledgeable staff, and a welcoming and comfortable environment for guest to enjoy. We truly appreciate the support and take care.