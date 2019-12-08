220 products
BLACK FRIDAY-Check in Store for Details
Valid 11/29/2019 – 12/9/2019
Friday only cannabis sales and everyday low prices PLUS a whole wack load of Accessories on sale from November 29-December 8.
Staff picks
Broken Coast Gabriola - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
15.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Frost Monster
Strain
$49.95each
In-store only
Whistler Cannabis Chocolope - 3.5g
from Whistler Cannabis Co.
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolope
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Qwest Reserve Wedding Breath Pre-Roll - 2 x 1g
from Qwest Reserve
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Breath
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
Higher Standards Beaker Kit
from Higher Standards
___
THC
___
CBD
$200each
In-store only
Marley Natural Smoked Glass Spoon
from Marley Natural
___
THC
___
CBD
$78each
In-store only
All Products
Acreage Pharms Sensi Star - 1g
from Acreage Pharms
11%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Acreage Pharms Sensi Star - 3.5g
from Acreage Pharms
11%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
$44.99each
In-store only
DNA Genetics Chocolate Fondue - 1g
from DNA Genetics
17%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chocolate Fondue
Strain
$14.95each
In-store only
LBS Palm Tree CBD - 3.5g
from LBS
4%
THC
4%
CBD
Palm Tree CBD
Strain
$43.99each
In-store only
LBS Sunset - 3.5g
from LBS
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset
Strain
$44.99each
In-store only
Up Cannabis Gems - 3.5g
from Up
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$34.95each
In-store only
Aurora Banana Split - 1g
from Aurora
8%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$12.96each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 Purple Chitral - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Pakistani Chitral Kush
Strain
$32.95each
In-store only
Edison La Strada Acadia - 3.5g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Acadia
Strain
$34.95each
In-store only
Edison City Lights Critical Kush - 3.5g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$36.99each
In-store only
Edison Lola Montes - 1g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Lola Montes
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Edison Lola Montes - 3.5g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Lola Montes
Strain
$34.95each
In-store only
Edison Casa Blanca - 3.5g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
La Blanca Gold
Strain
$34.95each
In-store only
Edison Rio Bravo - 3.5g
from Edison
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Wabanaki
Strain
$34.95each
In-store only
Up Cannabis 50 Kush - 3.5g
from Up
10%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$33.95each
In-store only
LBS Sunset - 1g
from LBS
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset
Strain
$14.95each
In-store only
DNA Genetics Kosher Kush - 3.5g
from DNA Genetics
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$44.99each
In-store only
Haven St. No. 301 Napali CBD - 3.5g
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
3%
THC
6%
CBD
Napali CBD
Strain
$37each
In-store only
Up Cannabis Gems - 7g
from Up
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$60each
In-store only
DNA Genetics Chocolate Fondue - 3.5g
from DNA Genetics
17%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chocolate Fondue
Strain
$49.95each
In-store only
Tweed Highlands - 3.5g
from Tweed
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghan Kush
Strain
$39.95each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 Pink Kush - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Kush
Strain
$36.95each
In-store only
Canaca Mango - 3.5g
from Canaca
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$31.99each
In-store only
Aurora Blue Dream - 3.5g
from Aurora
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$34.27each
In-store only
Tweed Herringbone - 3.5g
from Tweed
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Kens Kush
Strain
$36.95each
In-store only
Broken Coast Galiano - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Galiano
Strain
$49.5each
In-store only
Tantalus Labs BC Sungrown Blue Dream - 3.5g
from Tantalus Labs
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$49.95each
In-store only
Broken Coast Keats - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
White Walker Kush
Strain
$49.5each
In-store only
Vertical Cannabis Cold Creek Kush - 3.5g
from Vertical Cannabis
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Cold Creek Kush
Strain
$52.99each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 Great White Shark - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
5.2%
THC
9.4%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$33.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast Keats - 7g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
White Walker Kush
Strain
$90each
In-store only
Tweed Houndstooth - 1g
from Tweed
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$12.99each
In-store only
Tweed Houndstooth - 3.5g
from Tweed
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
Haven St. No. 402 Blueberry Kush - 3.5g
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Shiskaberry
Strain
$37each
In-store only
Aurora LA Confidential -3.5g
from Aurora
12%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
