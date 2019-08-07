Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
The staff is extremely polite, the atmosphere is upbeat and always helpful. Very happy to see the website has updated and there are more options available, such as reserve and pay instore. Will definately be returning.
Cannabis store said:
Hello and thanks! We appreciate the review and are glad to hear you enjoyed the experience and service we offer. It is our goal is to be Canada's most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis. Take care and see you again.
proudPothead
on September 20, 2019
Doesn’t always have exactly what you’re looking for but the knowledgeable staff can usually help you find something close, great upscale environment to be in as well, I almost feel like it’s too fancy (good thing lol).
Cannabis store said:
We appreciate the review and thanks for the feedback! The overall supply shortage is getting better and we hope to have a greater variety of products in the near future, thanks for your understanding. The stores are staffed by a friendly team of experts, who are always happy to assist. Thanks again and enjoy responsibly.
RoVan
on September 18, 2019
Just went on a shopping 🛍 high, great staff, excellent customer interaction and very informative. Super helpful and not at all pushy.
I wish more stores in Camrose could be such a pleasant shopping experience. I will definitely recommend to friends and anyone that
Inquires.
Regards,
RoVan
Cannabis store said:
Thanks for taking time to visit the store and for leave us this review. It is our goal the stores are staffed by a friendly team of experts, who will appreciate your feedback. Enjoy responsibly!