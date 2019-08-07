Dubl_eh
These are good people. The staff is knowledgeable and the owners really care about the same rice they provide. They won me over even when I came in skeptical given the current legalization framework. Friendly and approachable. Everyone who works there meets that mandate. It’s hard when they get busy because I have to curb my desire to talk their ears off. First timers, old timers, unsure of the legal market? These folks are the best place to start. And if Jeff ever recommends something to you, do yourself a favour and give it a shot.
Thanks for the wonderful compliment, we appreciate the review. It is Spiritleaf's mission to be informed, dedicated and willing to educate, support and inspire the people and the communities we serve. We send you good vibes and take care.