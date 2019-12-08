311 products
Twd. Sativa Pre-Roll - 1 x 1g
from Tweed
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$9.99each
In-store only
All Products
DNA Genetics Chocolate Fondue - 1g
from DNA Genetics
17%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Chocolate Fondue
Strain
$12.99each
In-store only
Up Cannabis Gems - 3.5g
from Up
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
Solei Renew - 1g
from Solei
9%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Dawg
Strain
$8.99each
In-store only
Solei Renew -3.5g
from Solei
9%
THC
0%
CBD
Alien Dawg
Strain
$26.99each
In-store only
Solei Balance - 1g
from Solei
4%
THC
4%
CBD
Balance
Strain
$8.99each
In-store only
Solei Balance - 3.5g
from Solei
4%
THC
4%
CBD
Balance
Strain
$28.99each
In-store only
Solei Free - 3.5g
from Solei
0.4%
THC
11%
CBD
Treasure Island
Strain
$26.99each
In-store only
Aurora Banana Split - 1g
from Aurora
8%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$7.99each
In-store only
Canaca White Widow - 3.5g
from Canaca
13%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
Grail Headband - 3.5g
from Grail
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$42.99each
In-store only
Up Cannabis 50 Kush - 1g
from Up
10%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$9.99each
In-store only
Good Supply Jean Guy - 1g
from Good Supply
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$9.99each
In-store only
Aurora MK Ultra - 3.5g
from Aurora
14%
THC
0%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$32.99each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 Pink Kush - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Kush
Strain
$34.99each
In-store only
San Rafael '71 Delahaze - 3.5g
from San Rafael '71
19.6%
THC
0%
CBD
DelaHaze
Strain
$34.99each
In-store only
Canaca Mango - 3.5g
from Canaca
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
Aurora Blue Dream - 3.5g
from Aurora
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$32.99each
In-store only
Tweed Penelope - 3.5g
from Tweed
5%
THC
3%
CBD
Skunk Haze
Strain
$32.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast Gabriola - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
15.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Frost Monster
Strain
$48.99each
In-store only
Broken Coast Keats - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
White Walker Kush
Strain
$42.99each
In-store only
Namaste Wappa - 1g
from Namaste
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Wappa
Strain
$7.99each
In-store only
Solei Sense - 1g
from Solei
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Kush
Strain
$8.99each
In-store only
Tweed Houndstooth - 3.5g
from Tweed
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$32.99each
In-store only
EHT Hash Plant - 3.5g
from Emerald Health Theraputics
14%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Hash Plant
Strain
$28.99each
In-store only
Alta Vie Airplane Mode - 1g
from Alta Vie
12%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$7.99each
In-store only
Haven St. No. 402 Blueberry Kush - 3.5g
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Shiskaberry
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
Aurora LA Confidential -3.5g
from Aurora
12%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$32.99each
In-store only
Spinach Dancehall - 3.5g
from Spinach Cannabis
2%
THC
3%
CBD
Dancehall
Strain
$30.99each
In-store only
Aurora Blue Dream - 7g
from Aurora
13%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$64.99each
In-store only
THC BioMed THC Hybrid - 3.5g
from THC BioMed
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$24.99each
In-store only
Tweed Penelope - 1g
from Tweed
5%
THC
3%
CBD
Skunk Haze
Strain
$9.99each
In-store only
Canaca Select Green Cush - 3.5g
from Canaca
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$29.99each
In-store only
Blissco Green Cush - 3.5g
from Blissco
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$35.99each
In-store only
Color Cannabis Mango Haze - 3.5g
from Color Cannabis
4%
THC
6%
CBD
Mango Haze
Strain
$32.99each
In-store only
Qwest Reserve Wedding Breath - 3.5g
from Qwest Reserve
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Breath
Strain
$59.99each
In-store only
Qwest Strawberry Cough - 3.5g
from QWEST CANNABIS
12%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cough
Strain
$52.99each
In-store only
Aurora OG Melon - 3.5g
from Aurora
14%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Melon
Strain
$32.99each
In-store only
DOJA Utopia - 3.5g
from DOJA
16%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Utopia (shiskaberry)
Strain
$34.99each
In-store only
Houseplant Indica - 3.5g
from Houseplant
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$44.99each
In-store only
