C.Seitz
Beautiful high vibe space with great product options. I purchased a davinci IQ vaporizer (for same price as I would pay online) and some pre-rolls. I love that they have balanced blends available. Overall I’m very happy with my experience and look forward to more positive experiences with their friendly and knowledgeable staff.
Thanks for the wonderful review! Our stores offer an impressive selection of products, knowledgeable staff, and a welcoming and comfortable environment. We are pleased to know you are happy with the experience, see you again.