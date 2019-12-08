Deals
BC Sungrown Blue Dream is Tantalus Labs celebration of the storied history of B.C. Bud. The saccharine, blueberry syrup aroma is complemented with brown sugar and caramel! Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
