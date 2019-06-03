neebzdj on November 25, 2019

Spirit Leafs Whyte ave store location is the best Spirit Leaf Edmonton location by far, just because that particular location happens to be their corporate store. Which means that location typically have the most stock available compared to their sister locations, along with the best the prices. You are able to find fair and equal prices that reflect the AGLC price points, and they also tend to have deals based on holidays (Canada Day, Black Friday) or weekly and monthly deals until sold out. The staff are friendly and greet you with a smile and welcome hello upon every visit. The staff our all very helpful and knowledgeable with all their products and brands.