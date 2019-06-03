Yegger28
Been to many local spots that are very short in and out visits. been coming here a while now every other evening after work it's my first stop... I make the drive because they always have awesome selection and the staff are very real, down to earth peeps you have. you can find bud and competitive prices anywhere but it's the serivce that makes this place a good spot.
Hello and thanks for sharing this awesome review! Spiritleaf strives to provide a premium consumer experience in a welcoming and comfortable environment, we are pleased to know you enjoy the service and products. Take care and see you again.