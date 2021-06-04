458 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Accessories
Other
Seeds
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Stash & Co. Oshawa - Witby
Hi Oshawa – Whitby! We are ready to keep your stash stocked! At Stash & Co, we’re here to give you the cannabis experience you have been searching for. Right on the border of Whitby and Oshawa, we’re here to welcome with you with a full introduction to cannabis culture and ensure safe access to cannabis products that are Health Canada-certified, no matter which city you’re from!
Leafly member since 2021
storefrontrecreational
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
Photos of Stash & Co. Oshawa - Witby
Show all photos