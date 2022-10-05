Bought a 60.00 cannabis vape device 72 hours prior. Went to use it within 48 hours and it was fine. The next day, plugged it in and it started smoking out the back and the device scorching hot. Took it in and staff said to try a different charger after I said it almost caught on fire. They said they have received other issues with these devices and charging. Went home, plugged it in and took video of the device smoking and showed the staff. Staff said no refund as there was 1/3 gone from the vape juice almost boiling hot and smoking out the hole. To suggest a customer plugs in again a device that was smoking hot is beyond me. Avoid at all costs. Not all customers are out to rip you off for a refund in a clearly defective device. Shame shame Your company can do better than this especially for cancer patients looking to purchase their medicine. I guess I will be contacting the consumer product safety branch next for these fire hazard devices and your staff recommending that consumers continue to try and charge them instead of admitting that a defect exists. Not everyone is a pothead like your staff insinuated. The way women are treated in this store is nothing short of demeaning and it’s almost discriminatory.