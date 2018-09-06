**WE ARE OPEN!** We are a medicinal cannabis dispensary committed to providing the standard for exceptional patient care. This starts with a stringent quality-control process that guarantees our patients’ medicine is free of unwanted pesticides, insect damage, harmful mildews and heavy metals. We aim to provide the cleanest, most medically-beneficial products in order to establish ourselves as the standard for what top-shelf medicine should be. We believe that compassionate care starts with safe and regulated access to quality-screened medicine. Every product at Sunrise Wellness undergoes this strict process and we are constantly trying to raise the standard even higher. Our employees are knowledgable, well-versed individuals with extensive experience in the medical marijuana industry with a passion that shines through in the customer service they provide. Located at Kingsway and Rupert, we're only a few blocks away from the Joyce sky train station and only steps from the nearest bus stop. There is ample street parking on Bursill and on Kingsway *not during rush hour!*