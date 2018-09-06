MAC 69 review
Was recommended to me by budtender at Sunrise and I’m not disappointed in the least.
This is a very strong and potent indica hybrid coated with milky and amber trichomes all over. Very sedating, relaxing and gave me couchlock but at the same time calmed my anxiety and helped my insomnia. Very nice tasting with creamy yet spicy exhale. Ash isn’t 100% clean but I’m not complaining at all. Still burns nice
Sunrise Wellness owns what are by far the best dispensaries in the Greater Vancouver area. I mostly go to the Kingsway location, so that is the one I will review. This is the only dispensary I have been to that not only has a consistent $5-15 range of flower, but the flower is also all amazing and they usually have 3 dozen+ strains to choose from. This is especially notable due to how careful they are about making sure everything they sell is extremely fresh and clean of anything unwanted. However, flower is not the only area where these guys are ahead of the game. Their concentrate selection is out of this world (and it's all quality stuff) with over 5 dozen items to choose from, ranging from $20 all the way up to $140. One thing I must state is that selection is not everything, as their customer service is also out of this world. All staff members are extremely knowledgeable and very pleasant and patient - no asking you what you want 5 times in three minutes. Did I mention they have a different deal every day of the week?! The more dispensaries I go to, the more I realize Sunrise really is a head above the rest. Vancouver thanks for folks, I'm sure!
This is by far the best one I have had the pleasure of going to. Every staff member is serious about their knowledge of marijuana and all of its benefits. There products are yes a little more but after you use their products you see where the extra money goes.
The second I walked in I felt welcomed and I didn’t feel uncomfortable at all !! The staff was very friendly and helpful !! Signed up for a membership and it took minutes . The service in general was great and the pricing is very reasonable ! Definitely will be going back
This is THE dispensary to go to for me. Staff are super friendly, knowledgeable, experienced and informative. I love how clean and spacious this place is. Quality of their products are usually high but sometimes they got medium ones but they make up for it by selling it low price. The cheapest I've seen was $4 a gram! Price is very reasonable and got great value.
Easily my favourite dispensary at all time.