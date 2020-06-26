We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
First time visiting a pot store in Ontario. Went in the afternoon, just before the lunch (maybe that’s why I didn’t encounter any long lines). Id was scanned at the door and was paired with a budtender who was extremely helpful. Definitely gonna visit again when I find myself in downtown Toronto