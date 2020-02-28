We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Their new click and collect system is amazing and feels much more secure being directly through their website. Order was ready as soon as I arrived, the staff was incredibly knowledgeable and extremely efficient which was welcomed during these times.
Will now be coming here for any cannabis questions I, or my elderly family, may have.
Best cannabis store in Ottawa? You bet your bottom dollar it is
Smokymcpot710
on March 26, 2020
They literally have everything you can think of. Not to mention great prices, educated and friendly staff and a beautiful store layout. Out of all the shops in town they are now my go to! They are also still open and are offering click and collect as well through their website
B3stW3ston420
on March 26, 2020
Amazing store, amazing staff who are incredible at what they do, and a great selection of product. The staffs knowledge combined with their personable and inviting energies really makes me feel like a valued and appreciated client and not just another sale. Great job guys !
GoGreenGo1971
on March 25, 2020
This an independently owned location and has a very cool atmosphere. Feel like I'm in an art gallery. Staff is very smart and helpful. They are so friendly it takes away any intimidation for first timers. Oh also, dog friendly :)
itsfletcherg
on March 24, 2020
Staff treat me like family there. Always happy and pleasant. Prices are amazing and the product variety can’t be matched anywhere else in the city. Amazing store!
ThegreatF
on March 24, 2020
Loved that the staff were able to tell me what I needed to know about certain products. Also the store is beautiful on the inside probably one of the best looking stores the Ottawa region has to offer. Great selection, knowledgeable staff, and all in all wonderful experience. Would highly recommend to friends and family!
m_sisera
on March 24, 2020
Lived in Ottawa my whole life, never seen a dispensary like this. Super knowledgeable staff, excellent prices, and very diverse selection of products. Finally a dispensary that checks all the boxes. I'd highly recommend it to any new or frequent cannabis user.
Sd80
on March 21, 2020
Was in Ottawa for a few days. Visited the store a couple times. Store is spotless with great staff. Great experience would go back for sure.
Bigred613
on March 21, 2020
They have drinks! Was finally able to get my hands on the new THC infused soda. So much fun. And they have the best selection of edibles I have seen so far.
The store is gorgeous.
Had a great time shopping around with staff. They really knew their product.
jcour1012
on March 21, 2020
The storefront is amazing and what I feel like all of the dispensaries should strive to be. Their staff are super knowledgeable and help guide you through their large storefront, which has so many different options available - at the cheapest prices in town. They are staying open and adjusting their hours, and making sure they are abiding by the social distancing rule during this panicked time. I would 100% recommend checking this store out, they know what they are doing!