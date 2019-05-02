Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Knowledgeable staff, clinical/welcoming atmosphere, great prices and selection.
Summussmoke
on July 31, 2019
Love the store, very nice and always clean. Staff know their stuff for sure and good prices and selection of bud and accessories
trunks867
on June 30, 2019
With the lack of reasonably priced legal cannabis, Triple J's has done the best possible job of getting good product that is still reasonably priced in comparison to others. Also they are good ppls and it's a super relaxed environment. Highly recommend.