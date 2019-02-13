mheill
Great selections and friendly staff with a lot of knowledge!
4.2
10 reviews
Great selection. Friendly staff who were knowledgeable.
I love this store! Friendly & fun staff, always welcoming and so helpful with their huge selection! My only go to store for cannabis in Lethbridge. Best prices for sure, and for good quality stuff!
Thank you for your feedback ncb5! We'll be seeing you at the store soon I'm sure
Best staff in town with the most welcoming autmosphere. Never been to another dispensary anywhere with such a great variety, also best prices in town. High recommend going here
Thank you for you feedback Nicklas!
Only place in the City I buy from!! The best customer service!!
Thank you for your feedback! We are constantly trying to be the best
In a rapidly expanding industry the vast wealth of knowledge among the staff are unparalleled.
Awesome place very knowledgeable staff!
Hi Jedijen, thanks for sharing your experience with others. We value customers' satisfaction as top priority and we strive to deliver great experiences consistently to all our customers. We are looking forward to seeing you again!
Easily the largest selection in the city.
Hi Oak241, Thanks for the review. We are currently working on the layout of the space and other elements. We really appreciate all the feedback that we have received and try our best to maintain the highest standards of service.
They have edibles on display but won’t sell them
Hi Slvapes, Please accept our sincere apologies for your disappointment at Twenty Four Karats, and thank you for bring this issue to our attention. Our management team have checked all the showcases; we are very sure that all the displayed food are fake ones made from silicon or plastic. The only edible products that we have are oil and capsules/soft gels and other edibles are not available yet. We are expecting to have some in after October 17th. The fake food display may have caused some confusion. We will make sure that we put a note in each display case, so people do no get confused. Again thanks for your feedback! If your have any questions or concerns please give us a call at 403.381.2828 or email us at 24karats@twentyfourkarats.ca.
Great local business with plenty of product knowledge and selection.