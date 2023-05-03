UEM Cannabis - Langley City
UEM Cannabis - Langley City
Langley's premier Cannabis Destination with a large selection. Locally Owned. Our bud tenders are caring and helpful. Uem Langley located in the business district with Hole shot, Harley Davidson and Dead frog brewery. You can also check out our Vancouver Location at 1605 Renfrew Street Vancouver.
8860 201 St, #102, Langley City, BC
License 450400
credit cards acceptedstorefrontrecreationaldelivery
Hours and Info (PT)
sunday
10am - 9pm
monday
9am - 10pm
tuesday
9am - 10pm
wednesday
9am - 10pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 11pm
saturday
9am - 11pm
1 Review of UEM Cannabis - Langley City
c........0
Today
Knowledgeable staff, decent selection, free tshirt on your birthday. Being the only dispensary in Langley, there can be quite a line, but they also offer pickup and delivery options.