Smokesblunts
Staff are amazing and very knowledgeable! Huge selection with some of the beat prices I’ve seen yet ! Clean and welcoming I will def be shopping here again
4.7
7 reviews
Great friendly staff and owners, a truly local experience. None of this “big money hires a manager from local town” junk here. Just a great local couple that are dedicated to supporting our community and being a truly involved small town success story! Always a wide variety of medication, always willing to order in new products for patients to try. Already several new “upgrades” to the shop: new modern menu system on nice big easy to read displays that is constantly updated, smelling stations to check out products, several new accessories, and the list goes on. The owners are obviously dedicated to being leaders in their industry, and most importantly a REAL locally owned and operated business. If you are buying cannabis products in the Peace Region, you owe it to yourself to stop in and meet Jerry, Shannon and their staff.
So happy to have a store with great owners and staff who are knowledgeable, friendly and the store is clean & organized. Seen the new tablet also that you can make a personal profile on so you know what you have bought and liked! Nice to have regulated products as you have no idea what is in the non-regulated crap out there.
Knowledgeable and friendly workers. Products easily labeled for THC/CBD % and prices. Nice clean layout.
Walked into a clean environment and was greeted with a smile. I couldn’t be more happy for our community, and Jerry and Shannon. The store is beautiful and seemed to have customers coming often. Thanks guys, your community now has safe meds and my arthritis thanks you!
Awesome
It’s a nice place! And good service!!