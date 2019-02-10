Agasithegreat
4.9
10 reviews
Perfect make use of this app tho
love the place first and only place I like to go for pot
One of my favorite stores, haven't visited in a while, but while I was there they had awesome selection, knowledgable staff, great accessories, perfect location!
Best pot shop in town I got two very good strains for 10.95 a gram not 15 dollars Like the other shops. They also have a very stacked menu. This is were I’ll go from now on!!!
I would like to give Wiid Boutique a million thumbs up. The staff are the most knowledgable group of individuals I have ever met. I have been to all of the shops in Regina, plus the most of the shops in Saskatoon and Moosejaw. The prices are definitely perfect at Wiid. They always have a full menu, and very unique and tasty strains. HIGHLY RECCOMEND Wiid to anyone of all ages to go there.
Awesome place, cool staff and honest. Environment is great. The quality of product was even better
In just wanted to leave a review about such amazing , knowledgeable staff . I am pretty sure his name is mike he worked this morning . I am pretty impressed with the two Strains he suggested and this is the first time I bought from a dispensary and it actually doesn’t taste like chemicals ! Thanks again !
I never leave reviews, but just have to throw this out there. Not that we have a whole lot of stores to choose from right now, but Wiid is hands down the best store in the city. Very friendly and helpful staff and reasonable prices (compared to other stores, not black market). Its been my go-to since they opened, and will probably be for a long time.
Being not from Regina I would have nothing of value to report on location. All I know is Mike knows his stuff and walks the clients through picking the perfect strain for certain activities. He makes the experience fun and exciting! Thanks mike, great to meet you! Keep up the great business! And there was tons of stock!!
Friendly staff and great product selection! Highly recommended.