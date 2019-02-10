Mcii50 on March 11, 2019

I would like to give Wiid Boutique a million thumbs up. The staff are the most knowledgable group of individuals I have ever met. I have been to all of the shops in Regina, plus the most of the shops in Saskatoon and Moosejaw. The prices are definitely perfect at Wiid. They always have a full menu, and very unique and tasty strains. HIGHLY RECCOMEND Wiid to anyone of all ages to go there.