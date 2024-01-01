All the weed,delivered.

Shop, order, hang tight.We’ll arrange the rest.

Order weed delivery in Saskatchewan

Green Gear Cannabis-logo
Green Gear Cannabis
Available until 9:30pm MT
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Prime Cannabis - Cranbrook-logo
Prime Cannabis - Cranbrook
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery
Parrot Pot Shop-logo
Parrot Pot Shop
scooter icon
Delivery Available
order delivery

Same-day weed delivery in Saskatchewan is now available on Leafly!

Simply enter your address to shop local menus across Saskatchewan from the most reputable and reliable weed delivery services. Order your favorite THC products for delivery including cannabis flower, edibles, dabs, pre-rolls, vape pens, cartridges, and accessories. Remember, only an adult aged 18 years old or older can place an order for weed delivery in Saskatchewan, and medical marijuana patients must have a valid medical card to place a medical cannabis delivery order.

3

How delivery works

Shop local

Enter your address to shop legal delivery dispensaries nearby.

Order it up

THC, CBD, vapes, wax, pre-rolls, whatever! It’s legal, friends.

Keep an eye out

Your store will text or email you with updates. Have your ID and payment ready.

Ready for weed delivery?

Deals and promotions
Deals
Want to find weed deals near you and more? Let’s connect.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Ready for weed delivery?

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

The material provided on Leafly is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Leafly is not engaged in rendering medical service or advice and the information provided is not a substitute for a professional medical opinion. If you have a medical problem, please contact a qualified health professional.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.