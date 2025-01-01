We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dispensaries accepting cash in Belle River, Ontario
(1)
Cash accepted
50 results
Sort by
Recommended
All Store results
REC
King of Budz - Roseville
5.0
(
5
)
Pickup
Preorder until 8am ET
19.7 mi away
new
order pickup
MED
Ultra Cannabis (MED)
4.9
(
4
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
28.0 mi away
order pickup
REC
King of Budz
4.8
(
187
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
16.5 mi away
order pickup
REC
JARS Cannabis - East Detroit
4.9
(
1,957
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
17.2 mi away
order delivery or pickup
REC
Mint Cannabis - Roseville
5.0
(
24
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
19.8 mi away
order pickup
MED
Liberty - Detroit (Med)
Closed until 10am ET
18.7 mi away
order pickup
REC
Fly Shifter Recreational Cannabis - Detroit
5.0
(
27
)
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
19.9 mi away
order pickup
10 Seventeen Cannabis
REC
Closed until 10am ET
0.1 mi away
The We Store - Lakeshore
MED & REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
2.0 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Lakeshore
REC
Closed until 10am ET
7.9 mi away
On the Cannabis Side
REC
Closed until 10am ET
8.2 mi away
Tony’s Joint - Essex
REC
3.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
10.0 mi away
One Plant - Tecumseh Windsor
REC
Closed until 9:30am ET
11.5 mi away
URBNBUD Cannabis Boutique
REC
Closed until 9am ET
11.6 mi away
The We Store - Tecumseh
MED & REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
12.4 mi away
Canna Cabana - Windsor Walker Rd
REC
Closed until 9am ET
13.2 mi away
The We Store - 4050 Walker Rd
REC
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 9am ET
13.2 mi away
Gingers Cannabis
REC
Closed until 11am ET
13.6 mi away
The Higher Cannabis Co - Windsor
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
13.7 mi away
Cannabis Supply Co - Windsor
REC
Closed until 10am ET
13.8 mi away
Boondom
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
13.9 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Windsor
REC
Closed until 10am ET
14.7 mi away
Cannasavvy Cannabis Co.
REC
5.0
(
3
)
Closed until 10am ET
14.9 mi away
Tokyo Smoke - Windsor - Devonshire Mall
REC
Closed until 10am ET
15.0 mi away
FIKA Local - Windsor
REC
5.0
(
5
)
Closed until 10am ET
15.3 mi away
True North Cannabis Co. - Windsor
REC
Closed until 10am ET
15.4 mi away
Top Shelf Canabis
REC
Closed until 9am ET
15.5 mi away
The We Store - 1565 Wyandotte St E
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
15.7 mi away
High Tea Cannabis Co - Windsor
REC
5.0
(
6
)
Closed until 11am ET
15.7 mi away
Discounted Cannabis Windsor
REC
4.9
(
4
)
Closed until 9am ET
16.4 mi away
1
2
Find nearby
Find weed in a city near you
Belle River, ON
0.2 km
2 stores
Windsor, ON
12.7 km
30 stores
Tecumseh, ON
13.2 km
2 stores
Essex, ON
16.1 km
2 stores
Kingsville, ON
28.4 km
1 store
Leamington, ON
30.0 km
1 store
Amherstburg, ON
39.0 km
2 stores
Wallaceburg, ON
43.1 km
1 store
Chatham, ON
43.7 km
6 stores
Find all locations
