Dispensaries accepting cash in Hillsdale, Ontario
(1)
Cash accepted
33 results
Sort by
Recommended
Sponsored Stores
REC
Miss Jones - Kozlov Outpost - Barrie
ad
5.0
(
4
)
Delivery
Pickup
Preorder until 9am ET
12.5 mi away
order delivery or pickup
All Store results
REC
Buds 4 Less - Barrie - Mapleview
5.0
(
5
)
Pickup
Preorder until 10am ET
17.6 mi away
order pickup
CANNABIS XPRESS - Hillsdale
REC
3.2
(
2
)
Closed until 11am ET
0.1 mi away
Bloom Cannabis - Barrie - Drive-Thru Pick-Up Available!
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
10.7 mi away
Star Buds Cannabis Co - Barrie North
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
11.7 mi away
Groovy's Cannabis - Wasaga Beach
REC
3.3
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
12.0 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Wasaga
REC
Closed until 9am ET
12.6 mi away
CANNABIS XPRESS - Wasaga beach
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 11am ET
13.0 mi away
Speak Easy Cannabis - Midland
REC
4.0
(
4
)
Closed until 10am ET
13.0 mi away
Cannabis Cove - Wasaga Beach
REC
Closed until 10am ET
13.1 mi away
Star Buds Cannabis - Barrie - Grove St E
REC
13.3 mi away
The House of Cannabis - 66 Dunlop St - Barrie - Now Open!
REC
Closed until 11am ET
13.7 mi away
Greenlight District
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
13.8 mi away
Happy Dayz - Barrie
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
13.8 mi away
Ganjika House - Barrie
REC
Closed until 10am ET
14.1 mi away
The Underground - Barrie - Now Open!
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 10am ET
14.2 mi away
Pop's Cannabis Co. - Penetanguishene
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
15.1 mi away
Sessions Cannabis - Orillia
REC
5.0
(
2
)
Closed until 9am ET
15.2 mi away
The Den Cannabis Store - Barrie
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
15.2 mi away
Graffiti Cannabis Co.
REC
Closed until 10am ET
15.6 mi away
Holland Daze - Wasaga Beach
REC
Closed until 9am ET
15.7 mi away
Vivid Cannabis
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 11am ET
16.5 mi away
Uplift Cannabis-Orillia
REC
3.1
(
7
)
Closed until 11am ET
16.7 mi away
Happy Dayz - Orillia
REC
4.7
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
17.0 mi away
Miss Jones - Sunshine City Outpost
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 9am ET
17.1 mi away
Star Buds Cannabis Co - Barrie - Huronia Rd
REC
Closed until 10am ET
17.1 mi away
Star Buds Cannabis Co - Wasaga Beach
REC
17.2 mi away
FIKA Local - Barrie
REC
4.8
(
8
)
Closed until 10am ET
17.5 mi away
Cannabis Supply Co - Barrie
REC
5.0
(
1
)
Closed until 10am ET
18.1 mi away
Star Buds Cannabis Co - Angus
REC
18.2 mi away
1
2
Barrie, ON
17.2 km
20 stores
Wasaga Beach, ON
19.4 km
7 stores
Midland, ON
21.0 km
2 stores
Penetanguishene, ON
24.3 km
1 store
Orillia, ON
24.5 km
7 stores
Angus, ON
29.3 km
3 stores
Rama, ON
33.5 km
1 store
Innisfil, ON
33.5 km
3 stores
Collingwood, ON
37.1 km
3 stores
Georgina, ON
44.5 km
3 stores
New Tecumseth, ON
46.9 km
2 stores
Gravenhurst, ON
48.5 km
4 stores
Find all locations
Home
Dispensaries
Canada
Ontario
Hillsdale
L0L 1V0
switch to map view
