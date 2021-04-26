Your mileage may vary, but medical places have a 3-strike/appointment rule for me: 1 - Dr called over 20 minutes early for appointment and he didn't seem to care that he was intruding or that I had no opportunity to grab my notes. 2 - Dr went into a short rant about the effects of smoking/vaping (their website and email signatures promote vapes and vaping) 3 - Dr talked super fast and only seemed interested in ticking off the boxes to make sure I won't be psychotic. I told him my previous prescription, then said "Great! I'll just write it for that, see you next year!" (my prescription hadn't been adjusted in over 2 years and needed to be) Afterwards, I emailed with my complaints and received no response to it.