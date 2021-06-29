CanadaStrains & products The cannabis-infused freezie of my dreams hits Ontario retail stores in July Ashley Keenan June 29, 2021 Are you ready for pot girl summer?

This summer is about to get RAD thanks to a new freezable edible, the first of its kind in Canadian cannabis. That’s right, certain provinces are about to have access to the first cannabis-infused freezie. As summer heatwaves ravage Canada coast-to-coast, the buzz surrounding this product is palpable.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp announced in early June that they are releasing the RADsicle just in time for summer. This product is essentially the adult freezie of my dreams, even if the dose is confined to a 10 mg THC threshold.

Cannabis consumers are looking for new innovative products this summer. (Adobe Stock)

The inception of this product has heart-warming roots. David Schwede, President of Recreational for Heritage, tells Leafly that he thought of it while grocery shopping with his daughter.

Schwede saw the regular freezies and knew that an infused version would be a disruptor in the edibles category. “We are hearing a lot of positive feedback on the RADsicle format and consumers are really looking forward to purchasing,” says Schwede.

“Each of the four flavours—Cherry, Grape, Cream Soda, and Blue Raspberry—are made using a high-grade cannabis distillate, combined with a proprietary blend of ingredients that leaves little to no cannabis taste.”

The RADsicle is the first frozen edible to hit the Canadian cannabis market. (Heritage Cannabis)

The product is debuting in July on the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS). Schwede says that the rollout will later include British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland/Labrador, Quebec, and eventually medical markets.

There are multiple dosage options for consumers to experience—the product will be available as one RADsicle at 10 mg THC or a four flavour variety pack with 2.5 mg THC each.

Whether or not these freezies are truly rad has yet to be experienced. However, it is hard to deny the innovation and perfect timing of Canada’s first infused frozen treat.

Ashley Keenan Ashley Keenan is a contributing author and editor at Leafly Canada. Ashley is also a freelance journalist, consultant, and patient advocate in the cannabis industry. She uses science and storytelling to normalize cannabis and chronic illness, both at work and on her personal blog, Ask CannaQueen. Since 2018, Ashley has served the cannabis industry by covering cannabis industry news, advocating for medical cannabis & the patient perspective, and creating lifestyle content that matters. Her bylines include Leafly, The GrowthOp, StratCann, The Her(B) Life, Vancouver Sun, Ottawa Citizen, National Post and more. View Ashley Keenan's articles