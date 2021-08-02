Canada Storage solutions to keep kids out of your weed stash Caitlin McCormack August 2, 2021 Safe stash storage is the key to keeping edibles and other cannabis products out of the hand of children and minors.

If you have kids you know how important it is to keep your cannabis products securely out of reach of little hands. But, despite knowing better, an Ipsos poll taken earlier this year showed that only 25% of Canadian parents who consume cannabis edibles are storing them properly.

Having secure storage for infused products should be top of mind for anyone with children or pets in the home, or who have children come into their home even occasionally—we’re looking at you, aunties, uncles, and grandparents.

We don’t have an edibles problem, we have a storage problem

A new study from the Dalhousie University Agri-Food Analytics Lab shows that Canadians’ interest in edibles is waning. The Dalhousie report, which surveyed more than 1,000 Canadians in May 2021, found that 25% of cannabis consumers say they prefer edibles, down from 36% in 2019.

According to the report, concerns about the risk that edibles pose to children and pets have stayed the same since edibles became legal, with 66% of respondents saying they are nervous about children getting hold of edibles.

There’s also been a rise in children accidentally consuming cannabis since legalization 2.0, when products such as edibles became legal. While these incidents usually involve unregulated products that aren’t sealed within government-mandated childproof packaging, they highlight the need to safely store all infused edibles no matter what their origin.

The Ally storage box provides a safe spot to store cannabis products. (Ally)

With that in mind, we found a number of options for safe storage of your edibles and smokeables.

Option 1: containers and locked boxes

The Canadian-designed Ally lockable storage container makes storing cannabis products hassle-free, convenient, and, dare we say, stylish.

Ally is a solution for parents looking to safely lock away indulgences and medications, without sacrificing good design. There’s a tray with multiple compartments, an open lower storage space, and an integrated combination lock.

Lisa Weir, co-founder of Ally, told Leafly her company’s products were designed for a number of different consumers. “Ally is ideal for parents who need to keep goods or items safely locked away from children and pets,” she said, “but it is also useful for those who have roommates, live in multi-generational households, or simply like to keep their private things private.”

What sets Ally apart, according to Weir, is versatile of its containers. The product fits into any lifestyle with ease. It’s made from premium, BPA-free and food-grade materials, making it perfect for infused edibles, whether homemade or store-bought. It’s also refrigerator and freezer safe.

These solid wood humidors add elegance to your smoking game and keep your bud fresh. (Cannaseur)

For the cannabis connoisseur, the Cannasseur Humidor offers both practical storage and a means to keep your bud at the ideal humidity level. It comes complete with two jars, a lock, and a chamber for distilled water. The Cannador is another option for those who prioritize freshness when storing their green.

Option 2: portable pouches and cases

A lockable case such as the Ryot Safe Case offers a sturdy, rip-proof way to safely secure cannabis of all types. Another option in the lockable case category is the line of storage bags from Stashlogix, which are available in a number of sizes and offer a smell-proof solution for securing your weed.

Portability allows for kid-friendly vacations and after-hours smoke sessions. (Stashlogix)

If you’re looking for a storage option that’s as stylish as it is practical, the Erbanna Storage Pouches are just the ticket. Available in various patterns and materials, they look more like a makeup bag than weed storage and come with an integrated lock for added safety.

Option 3: child-resistant doob tubes

Doob tubes by Green Jay

If you like to have a joint locked and ready to go for the weekend, the Green Jay Pre-Roll Carrier Tube, a child-resistant doob tube, can help keep it securely out of little hands.

Option 4: lockable medicine cabinets

For some people, weed is their medicine, so storing it in a lockable medicine cabinet is a no-brainer. Plus, most cabinets easily mount to the wall to be up and out of reach of tiny tots.

There’s the traditional medical look with the AdirMed Dual Lock Surface-Mount Medical Security Cabinet or a more stylish option with the Bright White Bexley Surface Mount Framed Medicine Cabinet. Both feature adjustable shelves for keeping your products neat and organized.

Option 5: small child-resistant containers

Medtainer is a secure place to grind and store your cannabis. (Medtainer)

If you like to have a little bit of bud ground and ready to roll, a small container such as Medtainer can keep your green nice and secure. Medtainers are airtight, watertight, and inexpensive.

Another small container storage option is the Sneak Guard. It boasts a proprietary keep-fresh vacuum system that helps to eliminate unwanted odours and comes complete with a customizable four-digit combination for keyless convenience.

Option 6: do-it-yourself

If you’re looking to go the DIY route, a lockable tackle or toolbox such as the Akro-Mils ProBox is a solid option. Pair with a Master Lock 646T Set-Your-Own Combination Luggage Lock and you’ve got a large amount of cannabis storage in a lightweight and easily portable package.

Smell may be a factor with a DIY solution, however, so you’ll likely want to opt to keep your cannabis products in their original packaging to cut down on any telltale odours.

Caitlin McCormack Caitlin McCormack is a writer based in Toronto. Her work has appeared in MSN, Lift & Co., HuffPost, What to Expect, and Mashable, among others. When she isn't writing, she's busy chasing after her two sons, testing out new recipes, and working on her century-old fixer-upper. View Caitlin McCormack's articles