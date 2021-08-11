Lifestyle The power of Beyoncé’s CBD reveal Janessa Bailey August 11, 2021 (Disney)

The internet is buzzing about Beyoncé‘s interview in the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar. Along with a photo spread depicting a range of Americana looks that included her own denim designs, the icon provided her fandom with updates about how she’s been living during the pandemic.

Knowles-Carter dropped hints about new music, discussed life with her kids, and talks about all the ways she’s changed since she started recording music around the age of 10.

She also talks about hard work, creativity, and oh yeah – cannabis in the form of CBD and hemp.

“During quarantine, I went from overindulgences to creating positive rituals drawing from past generations and putting my own spin on things. I discovered CBD on my last tour, and I’ve experienced its benefits for soreness and inflammation. It helped with my restless nights and the agitation that comes from not being able to fall asleep. I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children. And now I’m building a hemp and a honey farm. I’ve even got hives on my roof!” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter for Harper’s Bazaar

While we can never repay Beyoncé Knowles-Carter for all the gifts she has bestowed upon us as everyday people before this revelation, we can acknowledge how this tantalizing new bit of information will impact us moving forward.

1. The influence this has

If Beyoncé is going to do something, you and your mom are also more likely to do it. Those are just the rules. By openly discussing her use of CBD, she gives more people the courage to see if CBD can help them get into whatever formation they have been trying to achieve.

Whether you are a stay-at-home parent or a performance-focused professional wondering if CBD could help you out – there is nothing like a vote of confidence from Queen B herself.

2. The business potential this has

It would be presumptuous to think that Beyoncé wants to sell her hemp or her honey. The notoriously private star may leave retail up to her husband’s cannabis ventures and save her personal stash for friends and family. But at least now we know that she’s definitely learning more about the cannabis plant.

Who knows how her interest in CBD will ultimately play out, but with her knack for innovation and close in-roads, we shouldn’t count her out as a potential player in the industry moving forward.

3. The Black girl magic this has

The biggest insight gleaned from Beyoncé’s interview was how confident and comfortable she currently feels in who she is. As she reflects on life as a creative force deserving of care, she admits that it takes conscious effort to feel balanced and listen to what her body is telling her.

Like many Black women trying to find peace and positivity, Beyoncé has turned to natural medicine and embraced the power of the cannabis plant. Her version is taking CBD and growing hemp. Other Black girls’ versions might be smoking loud and enjoying edibles. Either way, Black women are daring to use cannabis to be their best selves in today’s world, and that’s a beautiful thing.

The future of cannabis includes Beyonce because Beyonce is the future and always has been

Beyoncé was already a huge part of our lives, but now that she’s got this hemp and honey operation, we’re just going to have to be that more enthralled with her.

While we may never be able to get our hands on her hemp or be ready for her jelly, we can still feel like Beyoncé at the very fizz of a CBD bath bomb or taste of a CBD tincture on our tongue.

That’s power. And that will have to be enough for us for now.

