Podcasts

The Roll-up #203: Inside Chicago’s cannabis culture

August 11, 2021

This week we talk with James Gordon, founder of Chi High Tours, about cannabis culture in the Windy City. Jazz and cannabis, comedy and cannabis, beer and cannabis: Whatever your angle, Gordon and his crew have got you covered.

Check out our sponsor, OCB Rolling Papers

OCB is one of the world’s largest rolling paper brands. They’ve been “One With Nature,” crafted naturally since 1918, so you can be confident you’ll have a perfect session time after time.

Special limited-time offer: OCB offers a full line of papers and cones in popular sizes and fibers including Organic Hemp, Bamboo and Virgin. We are pleased to offer Roll-Up listeners a limited time bundle of 4 OCB Booklets and a small rolling tray for only $4.99, a $20 value. Visit ocbusa.com, must be 21+ to purchase.  

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

Leafly Podcasts

Leafly Podcasts bring the latest in cannabis news, products, and culture directly to your ears each week. Subscribe to The Roll-Up, What Are You Smoking?, The Hash, and The High Life on podcast outlets like iTunes, Spotify, and beyond.

