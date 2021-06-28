Podcasts The Roll-up bonus episode: ‘Seeds of Change’ author Janessa Bailey Leafly Podcasts June 28, 2021 Featured image: Photo of @rahkii.55 at @theherbcon by @chriz_tmrtz, illustration by Sasha Beck for Leafly.

Bruce talks with Leafly Culture Editor Janessa Bailey about Seeds of Change: Strategies to create an equitable cannabis industry, a new report that takes a multifaceted look at the the cannabis industry and social justice. The report introduces the Leafly Equity Score, which assesses the progress of individual states in implementing the policies that create a truly equitable industry.

OCB is one of the world’s largest rolling paper brands. They’ve been “One With Nature,” crafted naturally since 1918, so you can be confident you’ll have a perfect session time after time.



Special limited-time offer: OCB offers a full line of papers and cones in popular sizes and fibers including Organic Hemp, Bamboo and Virgin. We are pleased to offer Roll-Up listeners a limited time bundle of 4 OCB Booklets and a small rolling tray for only $4.99, a $20 value. Visit ocbusa.com, must be 21+ to purchase.

The Roll-Up: Leafly’s weekly cannabis news and culture podcast

Every Friday the Roll-Up crew—Bruce Barcott, Alyssa Yeoman, and Hannah Staton—dissect the week’s top cannabis stories and take a deep dive into a single issue. It’s a news and culture podcast, slightly elevated.

Subscribe for free on iTunes or Stitcher.

Got feedback? Bring it: therollup@leafly.com. Want more? Hit us up on Twitter: @therollup.

Past episodes

Leafly Podcasts Leafly Podcasts bring the latest in cannabis news, products, and culture directly to your ears each week. Subscribe to The Roll-Up, What Are You Smoking?, The Hash, and The High Life on podcast outlets like iTunes, Spotify, and beyond. View Leafly Podcasts's articles