 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
CanadaStrains & products

The best products to celebrate 710 in Canada

June 30, 2021

Our favourite picks for an epic Oil Day.

Oil Day 2021 is nearly here. See our top product picks for all you concentrate lovers out there.

OG Chemdawg Live Resin 1g

Presented

710 in Canada
Courtesy of San Rafael ’71

Extracted from fresh flower to preserve all those precious terps, live resin promises some of the best flavour and aroma of any concentrate out there. The full spectrum OG Chemdawg live resin from San Rafael ‘71 is deliciously potent, with a sweet, citrusy aroma.

shop now
Related
What are live resin cannabis concentrates?

Qwest Blendcraft Shatter .5g

Blendcraft by Qwest produces a beautifully pure, concentrated shatter made from premium Qwest cannabis, small-batch grown in BC. This sativa-dominant shatter is well-blended for a smooth smoking experience.

shop now

Delahaze Live Resin 1g

Presented

710 in Canada
Courtesy of San Rafael ’71

Delahaze from San Rafael ‘71 is everything you could want from a live resin: It’s oh-so strong & sticky with ~70% THC and <0.5% CBD, and the strain-specific terpene profile will not disappoint. Look forward to a bright mango aroma and tropical fruit flavours from this popular strain.

shop now

Black Cherry Punch Hash Rosin 1g

710 in Canada
Leafly

Let’s be honest: This Black Cherry Punch Hash Rosin from FUME is downright sexy. But its looks aren’t all it has to offer. The limited-edition, single harvest, full-spectrum hash rosin is part of the brand’s TR Signature line, handled with the utmost care to ensure a fresh & pungent extract. Made from craft-grown flower, expect dark cherry flavour with sweet apple & grape notes.

shop now

Island Honey 510 0.5g Vape Cartridge

710 in Canada
Leafly

This terpene-rich extract from Pure Sunfarms comes in a convenient & high-quality cartridge compatible with 510 thread batteries. It’s a single-strain, whole bud extract that gives you pure BC cannabis with every pull. Island Honey is a classic BC bud strain full of sweet spice, honey, and lemon curd flavours.

shop now
Related
Anatomy of a vape pen

Pink Kush Live Resin 1g

Presented

710 in Canada
Courtesy of San Rafael ’71

Pink Kush is one of the most popular strains in Canada, so it’s a beautiful thing to see it in a deliciously-dabbable format from San Rafael ‘71. This live resin concentrate excellently preserves the legendary indica strain’s terpene profile to bring you notes of lemon, spice, and lavender.

shop now

Glow Torch Hybrid 510 thread cartridge

710 in Canada
Leafly

Trailblazer’s Glow Torch hybrid is described as earthy and sour with a big burst of funky cherry flavours. The high-quality cartridge is compatible with 510 thread batteries and converts its CO2-extracted oil to vapor through a ceramic atomizer for an optimal vaping experience.

shop now

Some of the recommendations here are presented by our partners.

710Canadaconcentratesoil dayroundup
Leafly Staff's Bio Image
Leafly Staff

Leafly is the world’s largest cannabis information resource, empowering people in legal cannabis markets to learn about the right products for their lifestyle and wellness needs. Our team of cannabis professionals collectively share years of experience in all corners of the market, from growing and retail, to science and medicine, to data and technology.

View Leafly Staff's articles

The latest in Canada

Show all
Meet the RADsicle, Canada's first cannabis-infused freezie image
Canada
Meet the RADsicle, Canada's first cannabis-infused freezie
Ashley Keenan
Cannabis strains with Canadian roots image
Canada
Cannabis strains with Canadian roots
Ashley Keenan
Celebrate Canada Day with these infused beverages image
Canada
Celebrate Canada Day with these infused beverages
Caitlin McCormack
Charges laid in CannTrust growing scandal image
Canada
Charges laid in CannTrust growing scandal
Ashley Keenan