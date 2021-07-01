The best products to celebrate 710 in Canada

Our favourite picks for an epic Oil Day.

Oil Day 2021 is nearly here. See our top product picks for all you concentrate lovers out there.

OG Chemdawg Live Resin 1g

Extracted from fresh flower to preserve all those precious terps, live resin promises some of the best flavour and aroma of any concentrate out there. The full spectrum OG Chemdawg live resin from San Rafael ‘71 is deliciously potent, with a sweet, citrusy aroma.

Qwest Blendcraft Shatter .5g

Blendcraft by Qwest produces a beautifully pure, concentrated shatter made from premium Qwest cannabis, small-batch grown in BC. This sativa-dominant shatter is well-blended for a smooth smoking experience.

Delahaze Live Resin 1g

Delahaze from San Rafael ‘71 is everything you could want from a live resin: It’s oh-so strong & sticky with ~70% THC and <0.5% CBD, and the strain-specific terpene profile will not disappoint. Look forward to a bright mango aroma and tropical fruit flavours from this popular strain.

Black Cherry Punch Hash Rosin 1g

Let’s be honest: This Black Cherry Punch Hash Rosin from FUME is downright sexy. But its looks aren’t all it has to offer. The limited-edition, single harvest, full-spectrum hash rosin is part of the brand’s TR Signature line, handled with the utmost care to ensure a fresh & pungent extract. Made from craft-grown flower, expect dark cherry flavour with sweet apple & grape notes.

Island Honey 510 0.5g Vape Cartridge

This terpene-rich extract from Pure Sunfarms comes in a convenient & high-quality cartridge compatible with 510 thread batteries. It’s a single-strain, whole bud extract that gives you pure BC cannabis with every pull. Island Honey is a classic BC bud strain full of sweet spice, honey, and lemon curd flavours.

Pink Kush Live Resin 1g

Pink Kush is one of the most popular strains in Canada, so it’s a beautiful thing to see it in a deliciously-dabbable format from San Rafael ‘71. This live resin concentrate excellently preserves the legendary indica strain’s terpene profile to bring you notes of lemon, spice, and lavender.

Glow Torch Hybrid 510 thread cartridge

Trailblazer’s Glow Torch hybrid is described as earthy and sour with a big burst of funky cherry flavours. The high-quality cartridge is compatible with 510 thread batteries and converts its CO2-extracted oil to vapor through a ceramic atomizer for an optimal vaping experience.

