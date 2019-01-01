About this product

Make your own gummies with the Thousand Islands Park kit. It contains everything you need to have fun turning your cannabis oil into scrumptious edible gummies. Locked in a bright, sugar skull lunchbox, a storage jar, candy mix, molds and droppers set you up for gummy success. The Waterton Lakes Park kit compliments this kit enabling you to make your own cannabis oil or you can use ready-made oil. Not to worry, we sell refills too. View the Thousand Islands Park kit videos to see how easy and fun it is to use.