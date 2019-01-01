About this product

The Waterton Lakes Park kit is a cannabis infusion experience for both beginners and connoisseurs! This complete kit enables you to infuse your favourite cooking oils – butter, olive oil, coconut oil, etc. It comes neatly packaged in a discreet, locking, odour-resistant case and can be stored away between uses. 420Way's cannabis infuser is an easy-to-use stovetop gadget. Just fill with your preferred oil, water and decarboxylated cannabis, place on a burner and a few minutes later your infusion is done. To ensure a consistent and high-quality experience, this kit includes everything needed for cleaning and maintenance. Not to worry, we sell refills too. Check out the Waterton Lakes Park videos to learn how to use it.