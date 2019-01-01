 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Waterton Lakes cannabis infusion kit

by 420Way.ca

About this product

The Waterton Lakes Park kit is a cannabis infusion experience for both beginners and connoisseurs! This complete kit enables you to infuse your favourite cooking oils – butter, olive oil, coconut oil, etc. It comes neatly packaged in a discreet, locking, odour-resistant case and can be stored away between uses. 420Way's cannabis infuser is an easy-to-use stovetop gadget. Just fill with your preferred oil, water and decarboxylated cannabis, place on a burner and a few minutes later your infusion is done. To ensure a consistent and high-quality experience, this kit includes everything needed for cleaning and maintenance. Not to worry, we sell refills too. Check out the Waterton Lakes Park videos to learn how to use it.

About this brand

We take the confusion out of buying cannabis accessories. Whether you are vaporizing, smoking or eating, our kits come with everything you need to store, grind, clean and enjoy.