15-18% THC | 0-1% CBD
There’s so much good wrapped into our slim, 0.35-gram pre-rolls, which are grown sustainably and rolled with eco-friendly materials. They’re always at the ready, burn evenly and oh so smooth.
This highly potent Indica strain is best enjoyed at the end of a long day. Known for its slightly purple, snowy buds (hence the name), Granddaddy Purple will mesmerize you with its sweet, fruity flavour.
Picked up a pack of these @ Ameri in Toronto. Great packaging compared to a lot of the waste I've seen to date. This strain is perfect for before you go to bed or a night in to relax. Great indica high and an example of good organic cannabis.
At 48North we believe in good choices. From our boardroom to our buds, we move with an open mind and an eye for innovation. All 48North products are cultivated with sustainable practices and tended to with care. We see endless potential in the future of cannabis and are passionate about creating a community that embraces social, environmental and personal growth. At 48North, we are built on good people and good weed, ensuring you can inhale (and exhale) with the greatest of ease.
The latitude for a life well lived.