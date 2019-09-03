 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Grandaddy Purple Pre-Roll 3 x .035g

Grandaddy Purple Pre-Roll 3 x .035g

by 48North

Skip to Reviews
5.01
48North Cannabis Pre-rolls Grandaddy Purple Pre-Roll 3 x .035g
48North Cannabis Pre-rolls Grandaddy Purple Pre-Roll 3 x .035g

Learn More

About this product

15-18% THC | 0-1% CBD There’s so much good wrapped into our slim, 0.35-gram pre-rolls, which are grown sustainably and rolled with eco-friendly materials. They’re always at the ready, burn evenly and oh so smooth. This highly potent Indica strain is best enjoyed at the end of a long day. Known for its slightly purple, snowy buds (hence the name), Granddaddy Purple will mesmerize you with its sweet, fruity flavour.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

canna_girl

Picked up a pack of these @ Ameri in Toronto. Great packaging compared to a lot of the waste I've seen to date. This strain is perfect for before you go to bed or a night in to relax. Great indica high and an example of good organic cannabis.

About this brand

48North Logo
At 48North we believe in good choices. From our boardroom to our buds, we move with an open mind and an eye for innovation. All 48North products are cultivated with sustainable practices and tended to with care. We see endless potential in the future of cannabis and are passionate about creating a community that embraces social, environmental and personal growth. At 48North, we are built on good people and good weed, ensuring you can inhale (and exhale) with the greatest of ease. The latitude for a life well lived.