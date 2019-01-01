 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Franco's Lemon Cheese Pre-Roll 3 x .05g (Coming Soon)

Franco's Lemon Cheese Pre-Roll 3 x .05g (Coming Soon)

by 48North

15-18% THC | 0-1% CBD There’s so much history wrapped into our 0.5-gram pre-rolls, which are grown sustainably and rolled with eco-friendly materials. They’re always at the ready, burn evenly and oh so smooth. This strain pays tribute to the late Franco Loja, the celebrated Strain Hunter who travelled far and wide in search of rare landrace strains. Sativa dominant, with surprising notes of cheddar and lemon, this snowy green bud celebrates a beautiful legacy.

At 48North we believe in good choices. From our boardroom to our buds, we move with an open mind and an eye for innovation. All 48North products are cultivated with sustainable practices and tended to with care. We see endless potential in the future of cannabis and are passionate about creating a community that embraces social, environmental and personal growth. At 48North, we are built on good people and good weed, ensuring you can inhale (and exhale) with the greatest of ease. The latitude for a life well lived.