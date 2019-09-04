Da Buddha Vaporizer
by ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)Skip to Reviews
$180.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
WHY CHOOSE A DA BUDDHA? The ceramic heating element provides even convective heat, reducing the risk of combustion Glass-on-glass components provide great tasting vapor and easy cleaning access Temperature is adjustable to fit your chosen herbal blend, as well as your personal inhale speed Easily converts into the safest e-nail on the market Aircraft-grade Aluminum Housing ensures durability and strength Padded Storage Bag made of the same Hempster material as the standard SSV storage bag. Add on an Aromatherapy Dish for wax and oil melts so you can keep your house smelling wonderful 24/7
About this brand
ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)
About this strain
Buddha's Sister
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Buddha's Sister by Soma Seeds has a flavor like a tart cherry candy and a scent to match. A cross of Reclining Buddha, Afghani, and Hawaiian varieties, Buddha's Sister provides creative and cerebral effects. An 80/20 indica blend, it does well grown in hydro or soil.