VOLCANO REPLACEMENT GLASS VALVE SYSTEM
by ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)Skip to Reviews
$65.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
So you have a standard Volcano Classic, Digital or the new Hybrid Storz and Bickel valve and have been wanting an upgrade? Well, here it is finally!! You'll love the glass feel to your lips, you love the ease of how the valve works. Crafted by Elev8 Premier and foreign artisans to a perfection never before in the vaporizer industry all at a very very affordable price. Oh, and putting the bags on is so so simple compared to what you are used to with the Volcano Vaporizer Solid Valve. If you have the Volcano Easy Valves no more throwing away a perfectly good valve, you get to save the environment from the corporate beasts! Features: Full Volcano Vaporizer Glass Valve Kit Including Volcano Super Valve Instructions Box of Super Surfer Bags 1 Elev8 glass valve inner 1 Elev8 glass valve wand 2 Elev8 silicone valves 1 Elev8 glass mouthpiece 1 Elev8 glass valve bag attachment seal 1 sick clip 1 Elev8 glass bag end seal 1 Elev8 Volcano Classic, Volcano Digital or Volcano Hybrid Adapter
About this brand
ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)
About this strain
Silver Surfer
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
Silver Surfer is a sativa-dominant hybrid whose potent cerebral effects may have you feeling like you’re zipping through the space with your super-hero powers. This strain is very energetic and motivates many to check things off their lists or inspires talkative social activities. The indica effects are subtle and help to end this high on a relaxing note. This strain is true medical quality, so it may be a bit too active for new patients or those who experience anxiety. Silver Surfer is a cross of Super Silver Haze and Blue Dream. Plants flower in 8 to 9 weeks with large, crystal-covered yields.