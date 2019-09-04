VOLCANO REPLACEMENT GLASS VALVE SYSTEM
About this product
Oh, and putting the bags on is so so simple compared to what you are used to with the Volcano Vaporizer Solid Valve. If you have the Volcano Easy Valves no more throwing away a perfectly good valve, you get to save the environment from the corporate beasts!
Features:
Full Volcano Vaporizer Glass Valve Kit Including
Volcano Super Valve Instructions
Box of Super Surfer Bags
1 Elev8 glass valve inner
1 Elev8 glass valve wand
2 Elev8 silicone valves
1 Elev8 glass mouthpiece
1 Elev8 glass valve bag attachment seal
1 sick clip
1 Elev8 glass bag end seal
1 Elev8 Volcano Classic, Volcano Digital or Volcano Hybrid Adapter
About this strain
Silver Surfer is a sativa-dominant hybrid whose potent cerebral effects may have you feeling like you’re zipping through the space with your super-hero powers. This strain is very energetic and motivates many to check things off their lists or inspires talkative social activities. The indica effects are subtle and help to end this high on a relaxing note. This strain is true medical quality, so it may be a bit too active for new patients or those who experience anxiety. Silver Surfer is a cross of Super Silver Haze and Blue Dream. Plants flower in 8 to 9 weeks with large, crystal-covered yields.
Silver Surfer effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with