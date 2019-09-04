WAX MAXER MINI CONCENTRATE VAPE PEN
by ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)Skip to Reviews
$35.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
DESCRIPTION Portable. Functional. Easy and discrete. Take your concentrated essential oils on the go with the Essence Pen from 7th Floor Vapes. A high-quality ceramic heater quickly heats your concentrates to the optimum vaporizing temperature, allowing you to easily enjoy it’s essence in even the most discrete situations.
About this brand
ELEV8 LIFE BRANDS (7TH FLOOR - ELEV8 PREMIER)
About this strain
Dank Sinatra
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Dank Sinatra is an indica-dominant hybrid named for “Old Blue Eyes,” Frank Sinatra. This strain was created by crossing LA Affie and Hash Plant, leading to a happy, cerebral buzz that settles down into the body. The weighted relaxation helps consumers abate stress and depression while preparing the body for rest. Dank Sinatra has pungent, earthy flavors intermixed with subtle notes of citrus and diesel.