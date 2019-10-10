 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. AirVape Xs

AirVape Xs

by AirVape

Skip to Reviews
4.710
AirVape Vaping Portable Vaporizers AirVape Xs

$149.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

The Xs uses a combination of conduction and convection technology to achieve the best heating. The perfectly sized, oval shaped ceramic chamber, plus the compartment underneath that accumulates hot air, serve for extra smooth, original vapor and even heating. This miraculous device features a long functionality list: it vibrates when it is ready; elegant, 1.3 inch display to show battery level and for exact temperature and automatic shutoff timer adjustment. AirVape Xs is the most portable option to vaporize substance with its perfectly designed pocket fit and the vibrating function discretely warns you when Xs reached the temperature and when automatic shutoff timer goes off. The hand-made signature leather holder is beloved accessory that is included with each AirVape.

Related video

Airvape Xs – Product Spotlight

October 10, 2019

00:48

About this brand

AirVape Logo
Airvape’s engineers and designers are dedicated to bringing you the best and highest performing dry herb vaporizers. Along with an outstanding team to provide the most helpful customer service.

10 customer reviews

Show all
4.710

write a review

Fri Jul 19 2019
s........6
Very nice unit, it was sad when they stop producing this and the accessories but thank you though for the upgrade!
Tue Jun 18 2019
r........1
just an amazing vapeeeee its a shame it's discontinued but i still like this unit
Mon Apr 15 2019
4........0
Superb product! It's a shame that they don't have these anymore. I love it soo much!