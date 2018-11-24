 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Churchill (Nordle)

by Aphria

Aphria’s CHURCHILL dried cannabis is a THC-CBD balanced, indica-dominant strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for myrcene, followed by beta-caryophyllene. Myrcene profiles are known to act as a sleep aid, muscle relaxant, and analgesic. Beta-caryophyllene is known for its anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anti-arthritic properties. As an indica-dominant strain, Churchill is known for its nighttime use.(1) (1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364

alyssia777

I use this product for GAD and chronic pain and I was positivity surprised by the experience. Vaporized, this didn't make me forcibly cough even once which I didn't expect at all. The batch I got is 5.13% THC and 8.83% CBD and this really allows me to stay serene and focus so I feel 0 impairment. (High THC strains can be too stimulating with my ADHD). I'm also quite a fan of the aromatic profile, it's earthy with a bit of a skunky pine-ish smell to it which is not overwhelming!

Nordle

Nordle, named after Howard Marks’ code word for “hashish,” is a high-CBD indica cross between Afghani and Skunk. With a CBD content as high as its THC concentrations, Nordle delivers mild effects that relieve pain and muscle spasms. Nordle, which flowers in 8 to 10 weeks, produces dense, conic buds with a pungent fruity and herbal aroma.

Aphria is a Health Canada Licensed Producer of medical cannabis products. Our quality medical cannabis is 100% greenhouse grown. We are truly 'powered by sunlight', allowing for the most natural growing conditions available to produce safe medical cannabis products. We understand that every patient's situation is unique, which is why we provide a personalized level of care to suit the individual needs of each patient. Our patient care does not stop with the initial consultation. Our team is committed to providing guidance and continued support throughout the entire patient experience. Call us today for a free consultation: 1-844-427-4742 We have a Good Thing Growing