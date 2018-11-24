alyssia777
on November 24th, 2018
I use this product for GAD and chronic pain and I was positivity surprised by the experience. Vaporized, this didn't make me forcibly cough even once which I didn't expect at all. The batch I got is 5.13% THC and 8.83% CBD and this really allows me to stay serene and focus so I feel 0 impairment. (High THC strains can be too stimulating with my ADHD). I'm also quite a fan of the aromatic profile, it's earthy with a bit of a skunky pine-ish smell to it which is not overwhelming!