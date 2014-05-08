ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Afghani
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Afghani

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.3 574 reviews

Afghani

aka Afghan

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Minty

Calculated from 26 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 574 reviews

Afghani
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Minty

Afghani is a heavy indica strain named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure Afghani for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically. With a sweet, earthy aroma, Afghani delivers a deep, sedating relaxation and euphoria. Patients most commonly turn to this potent indica to treat insomnia, pain, and stress disorders.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

395 people reported 3003 effects
Relaxed 64%
Sleepy 54%
Happy 44%
Euphoric 42%
Hungry 28%
Stress 39%
Pain 36%
Insomnia 36%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 19%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

574

Show all

Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
I suffer from terrible insomnia and Afghani is by far the best I've tried for this. Normal "couchlock" indicas seem to have very little sedative effect on me, but this Afghani stuff has managed to actually WORK :). All most of the other ones did was get me high and make me even more awake. Not Af...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedSleepy
Avatar for hotrod1228
Member since 2014
the first grow i ever saw in person was afghani. my first attempt to cultivate consisted of a silly little ol 150wtt HPS light , an afghani clone, and the bottom of a towel closet at the end of a hallway. this is the strain responsible for my love/lust/addiction to couch-lock inducing flowers. inst...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Pskully57
Member since 2013
Very strong smell. A little leathery like Jack Herer. Sweet citrus notes, mostly lemon. An underlying earthy dankness. A bit of a Nag Champa hint upon tasting the unlit joint. Smoke is thick, pungent and lingering. Charges like a bull right out of the gate with a heavy stone and body high. This is a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Farva253
Member since 2015
This strain was suggested to me based on wanting a pure indica. I learned that this is a landrace strain because it's named after the region it naturally grows in. The batch I purchased came from World of Weed in Tacoma, WA. The grower was Triple T Farms, harvested on 9/01/2015 and packaged on 9/25/...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Pmoney420
Member since 2014
This is one heavy strain, let me say a little bit of this herb goes along way.☠
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Afghani nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Afghani nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain
Afghani
First strain child
Wipeout Express
child
Second strain child
White Label Rhino
child

Products with Afghani

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Afghani nearby.

Good reads

Show all

The Leafly Wine &amp; Cannabis Pairing Guide
The Leafly Wine &amp; Cannabis Pairing Guide
The Cannabis Origin: What Is a Landrace Strain?
The Cannabis Origin: What Is a Landrace Strain?

Most popular in