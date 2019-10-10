I've had my ATMAN VAP for around 2 years now and it is still working fine. Don't use it for dry herb anymore because never seemed to be able to get a good vap with the dry. I use it for my concentrates, a little bit lasts quite a few hits and it gives the nice clean vap high. It's a little bulky box shape with the magnetic top with protruding mouth piece make it hard to fit in your pocket and if you do put it in your pocket the magnetic top comes off, and then it's hard to get out of your pocket again. But it's very rugged otherwise, and the battery is still going strong after 2 years of use. I got mine new for $75 but they're going for $99. I feel that both prices are a little high. It's not the best portable vap available but it's not just a piece of crap, it's well made and does work kinda, which is more than I can say about its competition, most of which are just total rip offs.