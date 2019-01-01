About this product
Deep and rich chocolate squares infused with THC. Elevate your experience with a simplified alternative to combustibles. Smoke-free, longer-lasting, and more convenient. Each shareable pack contains 10 mg of THC with 5 consistent and evenly dosed squares. Ethically sourced ingredients.
Aurora Drift is an innovative recreational brand with the widest range of strains and formats for new and current consumers alike, letting you enjoy cannabis your way.