About this product
Our most compact edible yet. Each mint is infused with THC for a smoke free, longer-lasting and more convenient experience. Spearmint never felt so good. Each shareable pack contains 10 mg of THC with 5 consistent and evenly dosed hybrid mints.
About this brand
Aurora Drift
Aurora Drift is an innovative recreational brand with the widest range of strains and formats for new and current consumers alike, letting you enjoy cannabis your way.