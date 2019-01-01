 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  THC Sativa Liquid Gels - 30 caps

THC Sativa Liquid Gels - 30 caps

by Aurora

Aurora Edibles Capsules THC Sativa Liquid Gels - 30 caps

About this product

Gel caps from Aurora are made from oils that are extracted from a sativa strain. Each capsule contains 5-6.5 mg of THC. Aurora Sativa Liquid Gels contain a very mild 5-6.5 mg of THC per capsule. They’re made in Quebec from oils that are extracted from a sativa strain and come in bottles of 30 capsules.

About this brand

Aurora was created by four visionary entrepreneurs with a shared passion for growing the highest quality cannabis. Today we are proud to be one of the largest global innovators. Under the guidance of our master cultivators, we grow some of the world’s finest cannabis in the most technologically advanced facilities using a completely pesticide free approach to growing. From seed to sale each bud is given the care it deserves, at the hands of a passionate team. We believe in fostering community connections, quality and the entrepreneurial spirit.